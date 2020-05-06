‘Love Local’: Small business trying to help struggling ones

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A small business in Cincinnati is using their resources to help other small businesses in the Tri-State.
This initiative was brought to life by Swagbox, a Cincinnati-based agency that helps companies tell their stories through a variety of products.
The agency is fortunate enough to have the ability and tools to assist others during these uncertain times, which is why they started a fundraiser called Love Local.
The effort involves selling t-shirts to raise money for local businesses whose sales are hurting due to the effects of COVID-19.
Dozens of restaurants, shops, and other local businesses have gotten involved.
Not only is the name of their businesses printed on the back, but $10 from every T-shirt sold will go towards a small business of your choice.
With that said, 100% of the proceeds are going to small businesses because they are involving local decorators and other small businesses to fulfill these orders.
“We were hurting and we also saw a hurt out there,” said Brad Rhodus with Swagbox.
“So, we were like how can we help this hurt? It just kind of points to that mission of our get noticed and stay remembered and this is the stay remembered part. This is the patrons that really want to love on their people.”
Swagbox is also donating and printing love local shirts for Hope’s Closet, an agency in Hamilton that supports and helps families involved in foster care.
To purchase a shirt, visit www.supportlovelocal.org
You also can check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SupportLoveLocal/
