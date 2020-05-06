Masks creating communication challenges for deaf community amid coronavirus crisis

Social distancing and face masks are some of the measures health experts recommend during the pandemic to keep people safe. These same protective guidelines also present challenges for the deaf and hard of hearing community. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 6, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 9:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With more people wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the deaf community is facing communication challenges.

Experts say they rely on reading lips and facial expressions for communication, and that is difficult, if not impossible for them to do with people wearing masks.

With communication being as important as ever, Governor Mike DeWine’s interpreter Marla Berkowitz’s has become a newfound celebrity.

Here to teach us more about the experiences the deaf community is having through this coronavirus crisis is Community Center for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing, Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center Director Maria O’Neil Ruddock.

