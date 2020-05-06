More Butler Co. drivers being cited for driving 100+mph during Stay-At-Home order, OSHP data shows

More drivers are being cited by troopers for going faster than 100mph during Ohio's Stay-At-Home order when compared to recent years.
By Jared Goffinet | May 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 4:30 PM

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shows a dramatic increase of drivers being cited for going faster than 100mph in Butler County during Ohio’s Stay-At-Home order.

Troopers cited just two drivers in Butler County for traveling faster than 100mph from March 26, 2018, to May 6, 2018.

A year later, that number only increased to three drivers being cited for speeds greater than 100mph between March 25, 2019, through May 5, 2019.

Fast forward to this year and 31 drivers were cited for going more than 100mph between March 23 to May 3.

March 23 of this year was the first date for Ohio’s Stay-At-Home order.

Here’s the complete county-by-county breakdown of citations issued by OSHP during the Stay-At-Home order:

OSHP issued a total of 205 citations during Ohio's Stay-At-Home order.
In 2019, OSHP issued 628 total speeding citations to drivers in Butler County:

Three drivers were cited by OSHP for going faster than 100mph between March 25, 2019 and May 5, 2019.
Only two drivers were cited for going faster than 100mph in Butler County between March 26, 2018, and May 6, 2018:

OSHP cited a total of 892 drivers between March 26 and May 6 in 2018.
