Ohio seeking to fill COVID-19 contact tracer jobs

Ohio seeking to fill COVID-19 contact tracer jobs
. (Source: Audrey McAvoy)
May 6, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 2:04 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Are you interested in helping track down where COVID-19 is spreading? The Ohio Department of Health needs your help.

ODH is hiring temporary contact tracers and contact tracer supervisors.

This is primarily a work-from-home position, but may involve some travel around the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said.

The contact tracers will gather critical information from residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience in public health, medical, or related field
  • Previous supervisory or management experience
  • Interviewing skills

“Now more than ever, Ohio needs people who can make a difference,” DeWine said.

You can apply online here.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.