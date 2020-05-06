Ohio seeking to fill COVID-19 contact tracer jobs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Are you interested in helping track down where COVID-19 is spreading? The Ohio Department of Health needs your help.
ODH is hiring temporary contact tracers and contact tracer supervisors.
This is primarily a work-from-home position, but may involve some travel around the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said.
The contact tracers will gather critical information from residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience in public health, medical, or related field
- Previous supervisory or management experience
- Interviewing skills
“Now more than ever, Ohio needs people who can make a difference,” DeWine said.
You can apply online here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.