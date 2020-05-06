Open-air box park featuring shops, eateries coming to Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A colorful box park starring six local restaurants and retailers is coming soon to Newport on the Leve.
The mixed-use community is being redeveloped by North American Properties (NAP).
Bridgeview Box Park will be an extension of the plaza across from the Newport Aquarium on the site of the former Mitchell’s Fish Market building.
NAP says the park will feature a turf plaza, an abundance of outdoor seating, programmable space for entertainment, four shipping-like container boxes, an octagon-shaped box and a food truck.
An Entertainment Destination License will allow guests to walk through the park with adult beverages purchased at the Levee.
“We are creating an experience akin to sitting on your deck at home, except imagine that you are sipping an umbrella drink while people watching and taking in the four bridges stretching over the river,” Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP said in a news release. “The Box Park model is part of our approach to curating a retail and restaurant mix that is fresh, modern and approachable for small businesses. Moreover, the open-air design of the box park naturally lends itself to creating a comfortable gathering place for the community as we start to return to the ‘next normal.’”
Some of the businesses that will open at Bridgeview include:
- Kon-Tiki on the Levee
- The View at Shires’ Garden
- The Little Spoon Bakery and Café
- Bon Mi Street
- Leaf & Limb
According to NAP, they have deployed their COVID-19 response program ‘Better Together,' that involves a series of proactive steps and protective measures that make the Levee as safe as possible for the community’s return.
NAP is taking the following steps:
- Working with private security to kindly enforce rules around social distancing by limiting crowds to 10 people or less.
- Installing signage around property reminding guests to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. This includes floor decals that show guests how far they should stand from others while waiting in line throughout common areas.
- Increasing sanitization protocols, especially for high-touch surfaces such as door handles.
- Installing new hand sanitizer stations around property.
- Encouraging the use of protective face coverings and providing masks to guests who ask for them.
- Spacing out furniture in common spaces, when approved by the governor, with marked placers to ensure 6 feet of separation between parties.
- Asking all property employees to monitor their health and temperature daily. They have also been provided with protective face coverings and gloves.
