Park-Ohio: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 13 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.
The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $366.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.5 million.
Park-Ohio shares have declined 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.24, a drop of 59% in the last 12 months.
