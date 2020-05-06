Police: Man charged after 15-month-old tests positive for meth, THC

*WARNING: Videos shared by the toddler’s father are contained in the video version of this story embedded above. They could be considered disturbing to some people.*
MT. ORAB, Ohio (FOX19) - Charges have been filed against a man for Child Endangering after a 15-month-old girl tested positive for meth and THC.
Kevin Nowlin Jr. is now facing a Child Endangering charge with charges expected to come as the investigation continues, according to Mt. Orab Police Department Captain Jason Hahn.
Police say Nowlin is a friend of the baby’s mother.
Cash says he noticed something wrong with Ruthie Mae when he went to pick her up from her mother’s house last Thursday.
The police report says Cash took her to Mercy Health Mt. Orab, where she tested positive for the drugs.
"I mean it really tore me up. I felt as any father would feel. I was in a rage. I wanted answers. I wanted to know why, how, who," said Cash.
The police report says Cash told authorities Ruthie was sticking her head back and extending her arms out at things that were not there, which could indicate hallucinations or overdosing.
"I held that baby for 17 hours straight while she was trying to get meth out of her system, while she was struggling to live," said Cash.
The report says Ruthie was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where Cash says was kept overnight.
He says she got to go home Friday afternoon.
“Thank God for the Children’s Hospital for counteracting the drugs and making it where she’s not brain dead or in cardiac arrest," he said.
According to Cash, Ruthie is better but still recovering. He adds he hopes this serves as a wake-up call to people using drugs around children.
Captain Hahn does say more charges are expected and this investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.