Send Mother’s Day cards to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Usually Mother’s Day means in-person celebrations with family and friends or brunch out at her favorite restaurant, but that won’t be the case this year with social distancing our new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.
You can still make Mother’s Day a little special for all the moms who will spend their special day at the hospital taking care of a sick or injured child.
Click below to send a free e-card to a mom at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
You also can make a donation that will be matched by Jergens US up to $10,000, according to the hospital.
