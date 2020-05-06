Sittenfeld calls to cap ‘exorbitant commission rates’ food delivery companies charge to restaurants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati city council member plans to announce new legislation Wednesday capping what he calls “exorbitant commission rates” food-delivery companies charge to restaurants at 15%.
P.G. Sittenfeld says this follows similar legislation in Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
“Our local restaurants are part of the character and soul of our city, not to mention the thousands of jobs they provide. And they have been getting crushed as a result of this pandemic," Sittenfeld said in a prepared statement.
“We need to give them a fighting chance to survive, which includes capping the exorbitant rates - sometimes as high as 30 percent - that national delivery companies are charging.”
He is scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. news conference with leading local restaurateurs in front of Taste of Belgium at The Banks, 16 W. Freedom Way.
