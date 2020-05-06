SPCA Cincinnati moves to appointment-only adoptions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In compliance with Ohio’s social distancing guidelines, the SPCA Cincinnati says its facilities will be open for adoptions by appointment only beginning May 6.
Applications are considered in the order in which they are received, SPCA says.
Someone from the SPCA will attempt to contact potential adopters to set up an appointment up to three times in a 24-hour period.
The actual adoption process typically lasts 10-15 minutes.
Adopters are required to provide their own masks that must be worn at all times.
The SPCA expects adopters be prepared to take the animal home the same day. If the adoption is not completed, the fee will be considered a donation.
If you are interested in adopting, you can follow these steps:
- Visit spcacincinnati.org for up-to-date information on available pets for adoption.
- Complete an online application indicating the animal ID number of the pet of interest.
- Wait 24-48 hours for SPCA to contact you with pet introduction information.
- Once approved, visit the shelter for your scheduled appointment within 3-5 days.
Adopters must be 18 years old, provide valid driver’s license or a government-issued ID and provide a $20 application fee for dogs & $5 application fee for cats.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.