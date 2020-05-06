Warren County man charged with raping mother, underage daughter

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County man has been indicted by a grand jury on four counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.
Luis Sosa is accused of raping a mother and her juvenile daughter as well as two other underage victims, according to the Franklin Police Department.
The rape investigation began April 17 when the mother and daughter came to Franklin police and filed a complaint against Sosa alleging sexual assault.
During the investigation, police say two others came forward also alleging sexual assault against Sosa.
The other victims were adults at the time they came forward but underage at the time of the alleged assaults, according to police.
Sosa was arrested April 22.
He is currently being held at the Warren County Jail on $675,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.