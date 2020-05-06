Wendy's: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.
The hamburger chain posted revenue of $405 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412 million.
Wendy's shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.
