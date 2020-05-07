5 area restaurants that offer curbside, delivery or takeout brunch for Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, people won’t be able to dine in at their favorite brunch restaurant. Still, some restaurants in the Tri-State area are offering curbside, delivery, or takeout options.
Here are some restaurants that are offering Mother's Day specials for takeout/delivery.
- Press on Monmouth: Location: 421 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071. The restaurant will be serving Mother’s Day brunch for $20. Brunch includes their mouthwatering biscuits and gravy for four, mixed fruit, and a dessert for mom. Customers can add a dessert jar for just $4. The restaurant is taking preorders. Pickup will be available Saturday or Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- BonBonerie-Location: 2030 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208. This cute pastry shop is located in the heart of O’Briansville. Known for their delicious sugar cookies, this afternoon tea-like shop also offers miniature sandwiches as well as different flavored teas. Their Mother’s Day special costs $30 per person but includes several items in three separate boxes. The first box contains 15 specialty blended teas from Elmwood Inn Tea’s, different finger sandwiches with a top layer of cucumber and fresh Boursin cheese, veggie cream cheese with crisp bell peppers on multigrain, curried chicken salad and egg salad on their homemade buttery dill biscuit. The second box includes buttery tea cookies, French macarons, and petite double fudge brownies. The final box includes an assortment of mini scones, French quiche next to thick slices of fruit bread, and fresh seasonal berries. It also includes freshly made clotted cream and raspberry jam. Customers can order online or by phone at 513-321-3399 ext. 3. Orders must be picked up for takeout on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- O Pie O-Location: 1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Their beautifully handcrafted bittersweet tasting pies will be available this Mother’s Day. Flavors include lemon pie, dark chocolate, honey vinegar, and blackberry buttermilk. They not only serve pies, but also serve quiches, big cat head biscuits pack, and a mother’s mimosa kit. Customers can order online and pick up on Mother’s Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- The Baker’s Table. Location: 1004 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071. Those who are looking to preorder Mother’s Day brunch from this perfect Northern Kentucky brunch restaurant. Their Mother’s Day brunch special is $45 and serves two people. The brunch box comes with handmade ricotta and spring vegetable tarts, local greens with asparagus, crispy potatoes, and deviled eggs. Customers can add a ‘Homeosa’ kit, two slices of strawberry, and an almond cake for the full experience. Orders can be made online, and customers can choose a pickup time.
- Taste of Belgium. Location: The Banks, Findlay Market, and Rookwood. Taste of Belgium is offering an interesting way to celebrate mothers this year. Customers who buy two deliciously sweet, yet filling chicken and waffles, a 32 oz Crowler of Mimosa, a 12-pack of macarons, will receive a bouquet delivered to their doorstep for only $65. Orders can be made online or by phone.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.