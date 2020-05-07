Bill proposal: Portion of I-275 could be renamed in honor of fallen Springdale Officer Kaia Grant

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER/FOX19) - A new bill proposal would rename part of Interstate 275 after Kaia Grant, the Springdale Officer whose death resulted from a police chase down that very road.
Grant, a graduate of Wyoming High School, was hired by Springdale in August 2012 and graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in 2013, according to a City of Springdale newsletter.
In late March, Grant was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by air care following a vehicle pursuit and crash on I-275. She later died due to her injuries.
Now, a bill proposed to the Ohio General Assembly would designate a portion of Interstate 275 in Hamilton County as the “Officer Kaia L. Grant Memorial Highway.”
According to the bill, the renamed portion of the road would include eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate between the interchange at Winton Road and the interchange at Interstate 75.
"The director of transportation may erect suitable markers along the highway indicating its name," the bill reads.
Ohio State representatives Jessica Miranda of Forest Park and Sedrick Denson of Bond Hill sponsored and introduced the bill to the 133rd Ohio General Assembly.
The driver accused of purposely causing the crash that killed Officer Grant was charged in April with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Terry Blankenship, 42, was fleeing police on westbound Interstate 275 the night of March 21 when he purposely rammed his vehicle into two cruisers on the side of the highway, Springdale police have said.
Blankenship was moved from a hospital to the Hamilton County jail at the beginning of April. He’s being held without bond.
Officer Grant and Sgt. Andrew Davis were there to assist in the chase. She about to throw down so-called “stop sticks” to try to end the pursuit when she took the brunt of the impact and was gravely wounded, according to police.
Officer Grant was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
She was 33-years-old and an eight-year veteran with the Springdale Police Department. It was the agency’s first in-the-line-of-duty death.
