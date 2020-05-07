Cincinnati police show support for late officer’s daughter with graduation parade

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officers joined family and friends of a late colleague’s daughter Wednesday to celebrate her graduation from the University of Cincinnati.
A parade with police cruisers and motorcycles went from Northgate Mall to Northside Bank & Trust Co. in Colerain Township to honor Leah Hammer.
One of the cruisers was draped with a sign reading: “Congratulations Leah! Making Dad Proud."
“Well, I didn’t realize how many people supported me at this time. It’s so great to see the police department and my mom and strangers,” Leah said.
The officers provided a familiar and loving presence for the family that also helped them include a very special person who could not be with them physically, Cincinnati Police Specialist Bob McGuire.
He was 40-years-old when he became the oldest Cincinnati police recruit. He was sworn in as an officer in 2003 and worked in Districts 5 and 3.
Specialist McGuire and Paula McGuire were married and combined their families, making him the father of seven - four of his own children and three step-children.
Tragically, he died when he was 51 from a variety of cancers (colon, lung and brain) on January 15, 2015, according to his wife.
Among the officers who were there Wednesday were his direct supervisor, Sgt. David Sprague, and Sgt. Tom Coombs and Sgt. Shannon Heine.
“This was a great tribute to Bob,” her mom, Paula McGuire, added. “It’s a such a blessing.”
McGuire wrote about her daughter’s graduation on an adopt-a-senior Facebook page that allows people to connect with area seniors.
“You know graduating from high school and college you are missing out on so much. So when I found out about the page I wanted to get involved,” said Maria Metz.
She is is a teacher in North College Hill and, as it turns out, has an uncle who worked with Specialist McGuire.
She saw the post Paula McGuire wrote about her daughter and her accomplishments and was compelled to reach out to them.
McGuire’s post reads: “You did it Leah Maria - what a Huge accomplishment, Leah has graduated from the University of Cincinnati 2020! I am so proud of my daughter, Leah Hammer will become a middle school or High school educator. All of her hard work and dedication has paid off. This accomplishment is amazing, and this education will lead her into limitless possibilities. I couldn’t be more proud and look so forward to your first classroom filled with precious kids in the Fall.#Adopt Leah #”
And now, her connection with the woman who chose adopt Leah could result in her first teaching job.
She told her about an opening in North College Hill she is now pursing.
