Cincy salons, wellness and beauty businesses ‘excited’ to reopen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Salons, spas, barbershops and tanning facilities will open back up to the public on May 15 after being closed for several weeks because of the coronavirus.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Thursday.
The businesses will have to follow a number of guidelines DeWine and state officials put together.
“It’s been hard, it’s been odd,” Logan Hines told FOX19 NOW on Thursday.
Hines is the Vice President of Marketing for Mitchell’s Salon & Spa. She says the business has been preparing to reopen for several weeks.
“We were very excited. It’s like the flood gates are opening,” said Hines. “We’ve been preparing for this behind the scenes, working on new safety standards, ensuring the health and safety of our clients as well as our employees.”
According to the guidelines, the employees must be six feet apart. Another mandatory guideline says businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, with a few exceptions.
Hand-washing and cleaning of merchandise and equipment is also mandatory
"We have face masks and shields available. We have thermometers. We will take everyone's temperature when they arrive," said Hines.
According to Hines, Mitchell’s will look a little different once they reopen, but she says they are just excited the staff will be able to get their tips back.
“They miss doing what they love, regaining a little bit of stability in their life will be incredible,” said Hines. “We miss everyone terribly. Our staff, this is their creative outlet. They miss being here; they miss their clients.”
According to Hines, the salon will be doing a “dry-run-through” before they open up next Friday. She says it’s to get people used to the new guidelines and to make sure both the customers and employees will be safe.
There are guidelines for clients as well, like waiting in your car until its time for your appointment. The businesses can also ask people to leave if they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.