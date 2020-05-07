City of Blue Ash cancels Red, White & Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Blue Ash announced the cancellation of Red, White & Blue Ash on July 4, 2020, at Summit Park due to the uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus.
“Red, White & Blue Ash is important to the Blue Ash community and it is important to us. It has been a major part of this City’s identity for decades. This decision was made with heavy hearts, but we believe it is the right thing to do,” Blue Ash Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kruse said in a news release. “We know how disappointing it is for the tens of thousands of guests who join us for the 4th of July every year, and we share in that disappointment, but keeping everyone healthy and safe right now must take precedence.”
The only other time Red, White & Blue Ash has been canceled was due to severe weather in 2005.
For the full list of canceled events in Blue Ash and any upcoming “virtual” happenings, please check the Blue Ash Events website.
