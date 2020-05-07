Community holds prayer service for Trenton teens seriously injured in car crash

TRENTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State community came together Wednesday to support two Butler County teenagers who are fighting for their lives after a car crash.
Edgewood High School sophomores Caila Nagel and Savannah Schlueter are both hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say the two were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. Wednesday. It happened along Route 4 and Symmes Road.
The news came as a shock to their family members and classmates, including their teammates. Both girls play lacrosse.
“Savannah would always, she had an attitude and always really lightened up the mood during practice and stuff like that, and Caila’s just really hard-working,” Emily Miller, a teammate, said.
On Wednesday night, loved ones came together at a nearby church for a balloon release and prayer service in honor of the girls.
“Doing this shows the community that we care for one another and shows both of the families that we’re standing behind their backs," Hannah Banks, another teammate, said.
Schlueter’s brother, Ethan says his sister’s road to recovery could be lengthy because she has several broken bones, collapsed lungs and is currently on a ventilator.
“She’s beat up," Ethan said. "She’s tore up, but that looks like that’s going to be the biggest fight right now, if they can get that under control.”
According to family friends, Nagel is battling a traumatic brain injury and had surgery on Wednesday.
“My prayers go out to Caila and her family," Ethan said. "You guys are going through the same thing we’re going through. We’re here with you. We love you guys, and stay strong.”
Investigators have not revealed what caused the crash, but Ethan said that if it was not an accident, the person responsible should be held accountable.
“I’m a firm believer that there are consequences for your actions," Ethan said.
There is a GoFundMe page in place to raise money for the teens and their families.
A donation account will also be opened at Fifth Third Bank locations.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.