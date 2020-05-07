Coronavirus: Fairfield’s public pool closed this summer, will there be fireworks?

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - The city of Fairfield’s public pool will be closed this summer and its annual Memorial Day parade is off, but its big Red, White & KaBOOM fireworks show is on, though you’ll have to watch it from a distance this year.
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Fairfield park and recreation officials to make what say are “very difficult” decisions about their summer camps, aquatics center, summer concerts, and other summer activities. They are not alone as other community parks and recreation agencies face the same tough reality.
To comply with public health directives from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, they are rescheduling, modifying and cancelling many summer programs.
“It is difficult to support public health directives, meet the needs of the community, and balance our fiscal health," said Tiphanie Howard, Fairfield Parks & Recreation Director
"We took a common sense approach and our team is here for you. I believe that we can meet the needs of our community in a way that is administratively sustainable so please come to our parks to find peace, wellbeing, and restoration. We are also launching a ‘Virtual Community Arts Center’ that will include free art, education, performance, and fitness resources on the City website.”
Most of the department’s activities and facilities will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 directives including:
- Fairfield Aquatics Center pool will remain closed and will not open this season. Season passes purchased before April 30, 2020 will be extended into the 2021 season.
- The traditional Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony is cancelled. City staff members are planning a private ceremony that will be aired on TV Fairfield and Facebook Live. The event will include special recognition of our veterans and their families.
- The city’s annual Red, White & KaBOOM fireworks are still on and will take place at 10:00 pm on July 3, 2020. But parks will close at dusk and there will be no organized activities on city property.
- Marsh Lake Bait House: The bait house will re-open on May 12 with restrictions in order to meet health order mandates. Visitors may fish and launch their boats (canoes or kayaks only, life jacket must be worn at all times) free of charge at Marsh Lake. All fees are waived for the remainder of the 2020 season. Transportation to fishing locations will not be provided and operating hours will be limited. Season passes that have been purchased before April 30, 2020 will be extended into the 2021 season.
- Summer Concert Series: The Thursday Groovin’ on the Green and Friday at the Green concerts for the month of June are being rescheduled for later this summer. Dates are not set yet. Staff will evaluate whether the City will be able to host concerts later this summer pending updated health orders.
- Village Green Farmers Market: Pre-orders only. Orders can be picked up during designated times on Wednesdays beginning May 6.
- Summer Camp: All camps are cancelled until June 15. Full-Day summer camps (Fun and Adventure Camps) have been completely cancelled for the entire summer. Staff is evaluating whether part-day camps will continue as planned after June 15.
- Movies in the Park: May and June movies are cancelled. Staff is evaluating whether Movies in the Park will continue after June 30 pending public health directives.
City officials say there are many more recreational opportunities available throughout their parks system with our most recent efforts in providing virtual and individual experiences.
The staff have planned a plethora of activities, with theme weeks, that can be found on the “Virtual Community Arts Center” page of their website.
“Please follow us as we plan these activities to make this summer enjoyable, despite our current situation,” they said.
