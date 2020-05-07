Covington man allegedly assaulted 10-month-old child

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Covington man is accused of assaulting a young child who later had to have part of his skull removed during surgery, according to Covington police.
Darion Dietrich, 23, is charged with assault and criminal abuse on a child 12-and-under.
"I hope he get's what he deserves," said Renee Trenkamp, the child's mother.
Trenkamp says she went out to eat Feb. 28 and left her son, then 10 months old, with her now ex-boyfriend, who called her within minutes after she sat down.
“He called me and he was crying really really hard,” Trenkamp said. " I asked, ‘What was wrong?’ And he kept telling me the baby, he wasn’t acting right. I said, ‘So I need to call an ambulance?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know.’ I asked if the baby was breathing, and he said, ‘I don’t know.’"
According to the arrest warrant, the baby was located inside a house in the 100 block of Tando Way Drive, unconscious and unresponsive.
The child was immediately taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The complaint says Dietrich told police he left him on the bed after changing a diaper. He went to check on food he was cooking, but when he returned the child was on the floor.
But Trenkamp counters his story has changed again and again.
“Yeah, it was, ‘He fell off the bed and hit the floor,’ and then it was, ‘He fell of the bed and hit a box in my room,’” Trenkamp said.
Police aren’t buying the story either.
The complaint reads in part, “Photographs of the bed and measurements of both the height of the bed and thickness of the carpet were taken.”
“Physicians were shown the photographs of the bed and measurements taken during the execution of the search warrant and stated the injuries sustained by the baby (...) were not consistent with the event as described by Dietrich.”
The injuries were so bad, the infant had had a portion of his skull removed during surgery. Doctor’s didn’t know if he would survive.
Thankfully, he did.
“I don’t really want to say anything to him.,” Trenkamp said, referring to Dietrich. “Like, he’s not worth it anymore. He’s not worth my time or breath.”
Trenkamp says doctors told her her son will have difficulties when he grows up, but they don’t know right now what those might be because he is doing so well.
Dietrich is due back in court May 13.
If convicted, he is facing 10-30 years in prison.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.