Freestore Foodbank holds Hunger Walk, 5K Run

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now is the time to lace up your shoes
Freestore Foodbank is holding its 17th Annual Hunger Walk and 5K Run on Monday, May 25.
Since 2004, the event has raised more than $2,000,000 (the equivalent of 6,000,000 meals) for Freestore Foodbank community partners serving 20 counties in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana.
Your registration or donation will help support the Freestore Foodbank’s network of 511 partner food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and community centers.
Through that network, Freestore Foodbank is able to provide
33.8 million meals each year to hungry children and families in 20 counties in the Tri-State.
