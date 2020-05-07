Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavs are taking a cautious first step back to NBA normalcy. They are one of a handful of teams planning to reopen their training facilities on Friday for individual player workouts as states ease social-distancing guidelines implemented during the COVID-19 crisis. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team has worked with health officials to ensure players and coaches are safe. Bickerstaff said the league has advised coaches to wear masks and gloves. The team will also take the temperatures of anyone before they are allowed to enter the building. Bickerstaff remains hopeful the Cavs will be able to resume their season.
UNDATED (AP) — It is less than four months before the scheduled kickoff of the college football season. Not one of the 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference can say for sure they will have students back on campus this fall. That is a crucial step for sports. The most resolute about having students back has been Purdue President Mitch Daniels. He says he expects students will be back on campus “in typical numbers.” No other school has gone even that far.
UNDATED (AP) — All 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference expect their campuses to be open in the fall, a key step toward launching fall sports. Conference commissioners have stressed to Vice President Mike Pence that college sports cannot return until campuses reopen. The football season is slated to begin Aug. 29, though Big 12 schools don’t begin play until the following week.
UNDATED (AP) — Andy Dalton essentially says a season of backing up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is halftime of his career. The 32-year-old former Cincinnati starter doesn't expect to play as the insurance policy for a two-time Pro Bowler who hasn't missed a game in his first four seasons. Dalton also doesn't think his days as a No. 1 quarterback in the NFL are over. The Bengals released him to clear the way for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to lead the franchise. Dalton believes a better market for quarterbacks will help him next offseason.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — When David Baker heard about Project Isaiah and its goal of feeding families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, there was no question what the Pro Football Hall of Fame president would do. Immediately, he hooked up with the initiative. Some hall inductees got involved, led by wide receiver Cris Carter, who grew often going hungry in Dayton, Ohio, with six siblings and one parent. Launched in April, Project Isaiah has provided more than 1 million boxed meals to families in 11 cities.