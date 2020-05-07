Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS-POLICE SHOOTING
Indianapolis police fatally shoot man after vehicle chase
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis authorities say a man has been fatally shot by police after a vehicle chase that may have been captured on Facebook Live. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says officers observed someone driving recklessly on Interstate 65 Wednesday evening. After supervisors ordered an end to the ensuing pursuit, the vehicle was spotted by an officer on a city street before it was parked. Bailey says the officer left his vehicle, which prompted the alleged offender to run. The suspect was shot shortly afterward. Bailey said investigators are aware of video showing a man speeding and indications of a shooting that was posted to Facebook, but was not prepared to confirm its authenticity.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indianapolis keeping tougher virus restrictions in place
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis officials are keeping the city’s stay-at-home order and restrictions on nonessential businesses in place through at least next week even as statewide rules aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread have been eased. The governor’s new statewide order allows Indianapolis to begin lifting restrictions on Monday, but Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday that the tougher city rules would continue until May 15. Indiana’s top health official says that high rates for smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity are contributing factors for the state's coronavirus death toll.
ROAD RAGE SHOOTING-HAMMOND
Hammond road rage shooting kills 1, injures 3 others
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police in Hammond blame road rage for a shooting that left one man dead and three other persons injured, including one in critical condition. Lt. Steve Kellogg says a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street preceded the shooting Tuesday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Uriel Arambula of Hammond, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Police say another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition. Two other gunshot victims were being treated at a local hospital. There was no immediate word on suspects.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN SLAIN
SW Indiana man killed in police shooting drew revolver
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say a southwestern Indiana man killed in a police-action shooting had drawn a .38 caliber revolver on officers. After 69-year-old Michael Faries of Oakland City called 911 Sunday stating he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Collier and a Petersburg police officer went to his home. Collier could see Faries, agitated and yelling, inside the home and noticed he had his right hand in a bulging pocket. Collier stepped inside the home and ordered Faries to remove his hand from the pocket. Police say Faries drew the revolver from the pocket, and Collier shot him twice.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CLEANING CLAIMS
Indiana warns about false, misleading virus cleaning claims
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say Indiana residents should be wary about false or misleading claims some companies are making about their ability to combat the spread of the coronavirus with disinfectants or cleaning services. The Office of the Indiana State Chemist says cleaning services and cleaning product manufacturers have claimed they can disinfect homes, workplaces and other spaces with products that will specifically kill the coronavirus. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the State Chemist's office says such exaggerated or outright false claims could create a false sense of security. The office says it will pursue enforcement as necessary against false or misleading claims.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONY
Indianapolis Symphony cancels summer concerts amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its summer slate of performances because of the lingering threat that the coronavirus pandemic poses to its musicians, staff and patrons. Symphony officials had previously canceled all performances through May 27. They announced Monday the cancellation of the remaining scheduled summer concerts through Sept. 17, including the popular Symphony on the Prairie season that’s staged at suburban Indianapolis’ Conner Prairie. CEO James Johnson says the additional cancellations are “disappointing” but the “safety of our musicians, staff, and patrons comes before all else."
SOLDIER DEATH
Defense Department: Alaska-based soldier dies in Iraq
FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska (AP) — The Department of Defense says a U.S. Army soldier who was based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska has died in Iraq. The department says 23-year-old Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, of Terre Haute, Indiana, died from a non-combat-related incident Monday in Iraq. A news release says the matter is under investigation. The release says Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
AMAZON-INDIANAPOLIS
Judge: Indianapolis not required to reveal Amazon bid deal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The details of Indianapolis’ bid for Amazon’s second headquarters project may never be revealed after a judge ruled that the documents aren’t required to be released under state public records law. The publication Tax Analysts filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Economic Development Corporation seeking information on Indianapolis’ failed proposal to lure the retail giant to the city. But Judge John Chavis last month ruled that the agency wasn’t required to release the documents because it didn’t certify the proposal as a final offer. Cornish Hitchcock, an attorney for Tax Analysts, tells the Indianapolis Star that he's considering an appeal.