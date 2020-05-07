Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase with two toddlers in his car was captured shortly after he drove into Cleveland and then tried to flee on foot. The chase began in Elyria Tuesday afternoon, after police received reports of shots fired by a man who had driven away in a car. Officers soon spotted the vehicle, but authorities say the driver, nineteen-year-old Dvon Clark of Garfield Heights, refused to stop. After eventually driving into Cleveland, authorities say Clark got out of the vehicle and tried to run off on foot but was soon captured. The toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were not injured.