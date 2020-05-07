Local mom creates social distancing shirts for a good cause

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A single mom from Cincinnati’s west side has created some unique T-shirts that remind people to social distance and using them to raise money for a good cause.
Some of her shirts read ‘If you can read this, you’re too close.’
Angela Reuss says it’s a way to not be rude, but get your message across.
“I do think it’s natural, we’re people that’s what we do. It’s also natural to want to be close to other people. But obviously, during this time we have to be aware and vigilant about keeping a safe distance," she said.
One-hundred percent of the sales of the shirts will go to a national COVID-19 response fund.
“We’ve got these people out there on the frontlines in the face of the virus who are there to protect us and save our lives and I felt like we needed to give back, I needed to find a way to give back," Reuss said.
If you’d like to order a shirt, visit this website.
