Mettler-Toledo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $98.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.98 per share.
The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $649.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $661.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.05 to $4.45.
Mettler-Toledo shares have fallen almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $732.74, a drop of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.
