National Guard flyby misses Greater Cincinnati hospital location

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Air National Guard did a series of flybys over Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky hospitals Thursday, but it turns out they missed one.
Two F-16s were supposed to begin their flyby over hospitals in Anderson Township, then to Northern Kentucky, followed by central Cincinnati, Green Township, Kenwood, Blue Ash, Fairfield and Hamilton before ending over UC Health’s West Chester Hospital.
But according to a National Guard spokesperson, the planes skipped Green Township.
SMSgt. Beth Holliker is Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing public affairs manager.
“Due to an error in mission planning,” Holliker said, “the coordinates for the flyby over Christ Hospital in Green Township were not added to flight plans, resulting in a deviation to the published route.”
The flybys were intended to to salute “heroes at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 and to lift the spirits and morale of our fellow Ohioans,” the Ohio Air National Guard said.
The so-called “Salute Ohio” began on Hamilton County’s east side and lasted about 17 minutes before ending over Butler County.
The guard was also scheduled to fly over Dayton and other areas such as Lima, Findlay and Bowling Green.
They flew over other parts of the state including Toledo on Wednesday.
“The huge outpour of support, and incoming requests for the Salute Ohio flybys has been absolutely amazing!” Holliker said. "We are doing our best to salute as many medical facilities and critical organizations, as we can, throughout Ohio and we sincerely apologize for any that we have missed or have been unable to support.
“While we may not be able to salute every organization, we truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of all frontline workers and essential personnel.”
