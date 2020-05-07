2nd highest-ranking official at Archdiocese of Cincinnati resigns in fallout over priest charged with raping altar boy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The second-highest ranking official at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has resigned in the fallout over a West Side priest accused of raping an altar boy 30 years ago.
Bishop Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Binzer offered to resign in late April, Pope Francis accepted it and the resignation is effective Thursday, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese announced in a news release early Thursday.
Last year, the archdiocese said Binzer would no longer oversee priest personnel matters in Cincinnati because he failed to report accusations that the priest, Geoff Drew, behaved improperly with children.
The archdiocese said he “was removed as the Director of Priests’ Personnel after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew’s conduct to the attention of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and the Priests’ Personnel Board.”
Binzer’s removal was part of a shake-up at the archdiocese at the time over its handling of misconduct complaints against the former pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Green Township.
Drew, 57, has since been indicted on nine counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty and is held in lieu of $5 million bond at the Hamilton County jail.
His jury trial is set for Oct. 13.
“I am deeply sorry for my role in addressing the concerns raised about Father Drew, which has had a negative impact on the trust and faith of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati," said Binzer said in the statement.
"In April, having studied this matter since last summer, the Holy See informed me that it agreed with this assessment. As a result, and after much prayer and reflection, I offered my resignation from the Office of Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. I believe this to be in the best interest of the archdiocese.”
Binzer is a Cincinnati native. He was ordained a priest on June 4, 1994 and served as Chancellor of the archdiocese for eight years before being ordained a bishop and installed as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati on June 9, 2011, according to the archdiocese.
Although Binzer has resigned from his office of Auxiliary Bishop, he remains a priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, they said.
“I have been blessed to serve the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati as a priest for almost 26 years and hope to do so for years to come. I will continue to pray for all of you, and for all those I have affected,” Binzer said in the statement.
“In this difficult and unfortunate time, please keep Bishop Binzer and all the people of the archdiocese in your prayers,” said Schnurr in the statement.
“Bishop Binzer will continue to serve the people of the Archdiocese with the title of Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus. What exactly that ministry will look like will be determined after discussions between Bishop Binzer, the Priest Personnel Board, and me.”
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 450,000 Catholics, and has the sixth largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with more than 40,000 students.
The 19-county territory includes 211 parishes and 110 Catholic primary and secondary schools.
