Now open: Art Climb connects Cincy Art Museum to community

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s a new way to get some exercise while enjoying Eden Park.
New this spring, Art Climb’s 166 steps connects Gilbert Avenue to the parking lot at the Cincinnati Art Museum in Eden Park.
Cincinnati Art Museum Chief Administrative Officer Dave Linnenberg says the stairway is an experiential installation, a piece of placemaking in the mold of a park with picnic tables, benches and sculptures.
Linnenberg says despite the art museum being located in Walnut Hills, it’s difficult for those living in the neighborhood to access.
“It is one of the key goals of our strategic plan is to connect better to our communities," Linnenberg explained.
“And instead of being surrounded by honeysuckle, we want to be that almost chapel on the hill, where people can see us when they wake up, and people can see us when they go to bed, and remember that we do exist up here on top of the hill.”
Art After Dark is one of the art museum’s most popular events. Art Climb will allow those attending arrive safely by walking.
The stairway has lights along the entire stairway that change colors as well as lights that illuminate the stairs themselves.
Security cameras and speakers are also installed.
Now that it’s officially open, come on out to Art Climb and enjoy the experience for yourself. Just be sure to maintain social distance standards and stay safe.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.