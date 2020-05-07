Ohio AG: We still honor fallen officers even if we can’t gather for annual ceremony

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The state’s annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony is held each May 7 in London, Ohio, where hundreds of law enforcement officers gather to honor fallen colleagues and their families.
This year’s event would have been Thursday and paid tribute to three local fallen heroes, but it was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
A private ceremony will be scheduled at a later date for the families and agencies of officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2019, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
The officers include Detective Bill Brewer with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Colerain Township Police Officer Dale Woods and Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio.
Those officers and their families also will receive full recognition at the 2021 ceremony.
Attorney General Dave Yost says although we cannot for gather in person right now for a ceremony, we can still continue our tradition of honoring the fallen heroes of law enforcement who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
His message is in a new heartfelt tribute video filmed at the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial in London.
The video includes photos of Brewer, Woods and Del Rio.
The most recent local officer to die in the line of duty, Kaia Grant from the Springdale Police Department in March, will be honored in the 2020 remembrance at the ceremony next year, Yost says.
This year isn’t like any other year, he says in the video, and it’s not like the last 30 years "and so this year the duty to protect means a duty not to gather.
"We’ll return to this hallowed ground next year in 2021 and remember those who fell in 2020, but today I’d like to say a word or two about them and about everyone that puts on the uniform and continues to do the job in this unprecedented time.
"You see, these heroes that we celebrate who have fallen in the line of duty, they didn’t become heroes the day they fell. They became heroes the day they pinned on the badge, the day they chose to take the risks of this job, the day they chose to stand between those that we love and the evil that’s in the world.
“They’ve been heroes just like every other person who puts on the badge and goes to work, accepting the risk knowing full well that the day might bring about serious injury or even worse. Though they’ve died ,we honor them for their lives. God bless them and their families.”
