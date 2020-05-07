Rain Friday, Freeze Warning Saturday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area for Saturday morning. Decatur County, IN is under a FROST ADVISORY.
Thick cloud cover and rain will prevent frost tomorrow morning but Saturday morning with temperatures colder than freezing, frost will be heavy and widespread and most areas will be colder than freezing. Sunday morning patches of frost are possible again.
Rain returns before dawn Friday and ends Friday evening. Saturday will be dry with a cold frosty start. Sunday will start off cold and increasing cloudiness will bring showers during the late afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.