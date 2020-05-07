Sunshine Thursday afternoon, then it gets COLD !

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY for Brown, Highland, Adams, Mason, Robertson, and Lewis Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. No Indiana counties are in the Frost Advisory, this is until 9am.
Light, patchy frost is possible in a few spots around dawn Thursday morning. Most areas will be free of frost.
Look for sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a high of 66 degrees before clouds increase Thursday evening.
Thick cloud cover and rain will prevent frost Friday morning but Saturday morning with temperatures colder than freezing, frost will be heavy and widespread. FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Saturday morning, so plan on covering any sensitive plants you may have planted. Sunday morning patches of frost are possible again.
Otherwise look for rain to return before dawn Friday and end Friday evening. Saturday will be dry with a cold frosty start and a high in the low 50′s. Sunday will start off dry and sunny, but increasing clouds will bring showers during the late afternoon as temperatures will be near 60 for Mother’s Day.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.