Tri-State family finds WWII casket flag in trash, now looking for soldier’s relatives

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown family recently found a World War 2 casket flag in the trash. Now they’re trying to find the family it belongs to.
Yvette Smith says she and her daughter found the flag in a curbside laundry basket in Trenton, Ohio while scrapping to earn a little extra money.
“There was some boxes layman (around), and me and my daughter found this box,” Smith said.
The box has a postmark and a name on it, but no address.
“I was like, ‘Wow, this is old!'" Smith’s daughter, Malaysha Davis said. “Like we just found something that’s really old. Like from the war, and somebody passed away.”
According to the Department of Defense, more than 475,000 US service members were killed during the war.
The name on the box in which the flag was found reads ‘Farris McIntosh.’
It is addressed to the Middletown Postmaster and is postmarked Nov. 25, 1949, around three years after the end of the war.
“And we’re really looking to find the family that this belonged to,” Smith said. “It’s a real casket flag.”
FOX19 NOW reached out to Middletown VFW Post 3809, and they sent their commander, Iraqi war veteran Sgt. Jeremy Hoffman, to take a look.
Hoffman says the VFW will do some research and hopefully find more information on Farris McIntosh.
Smith says she and her daughter have done some research on their own, checking social media and other sites online, but have had no luck finding Farris McIntosh’s family.
“If we served, and who served for us, you know, this belongs to them,” she said. “They, you know, fought for us, fought for our freedom.”
Smith says if they are unable to track down the McIntosh family, she will donate the flag to the Middletown Historical Society.
If you have any connection to Farris’s family, you can contact the VFW Post 3809 in Middletown at 513.422.6208.
