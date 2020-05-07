Beshear announces reopening dates for restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers, parks and daycares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear says restaurants in Kentucky can reopen at 33 percent capacity for indoor seating and unlimited outdoor seating beginning May 22.
Beshear says the reopening date was decided in consultation with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to ensure no “significant variances” in the states’ plans.
Additionally, Beshear says movie theaters and fitness centers can reopen on June 1, with guidelines for those businesses forthcoming.
Camp grounds will be reopened June 11, including both public and private camp grounds.
June 15, the governor says the goal is to have a safe plan for child care at significantly reduced capacity and with heavy monitoring.
Beshear’s full press briefing will be attached to this article as soon as it is available.
The governor’s phased reopening plan sees the following businesses reopen Monday, May 11: construction, dog grooming/boarding, horse racing (without fans), manufacturing, professional services and vehicle or vessel dealerships.
On May 20, houses of worship and retail business can reopen.
On May 25, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services can reopen and 10-person social gatherings can take place.
In order for a business to reopen on its respective date, they must submit their reopening plan to HealthyAtWork.Ky.gov to show they can follow the 10 rules needed to open.
Here is the Healthy At Work rules for businesses :
- Continue telework where possible
- Enforce social distancing
- Phased return to work
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Universal masks and any other necessary PPE
- Special accommodations for most vulnerable groups (employees and customers)
- Close common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)
- Testing plan
Beshear has said if a company, business, or industry can not meet these requirements they cannot reopen.
The governor reported 208 new cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday.
So far, 81,391 tests are confirmed to have been performed in Kentucky, though Beshear is confined that number is low.
He added he is confident Kentucky can begin performing 30,000 tests per week and eventually 200,000 per month thanks to a new partnership with First Care Clinics and existing partnerships with Solaris and Covington’s Gravity Diagnostics.
