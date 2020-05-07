WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talks latest coronavirus numbers

By Natalya Daoud | May 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 2:10 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, will be giving an update on the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports Thursday that there are 650 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths.

Health officials say that this brings the total amount of cases to 22,503 positive cases and 1,295 deaths.

In our viewing area:

  • Fayette County: 34 cases, four deaths
  • Franklin County: 101 cases, seven deaths
  • Dearborn County: 145 cases, 14 deaths
  • Ohio County: Six cases, zero deaths
  • Ripley County: 98 cases, six deaths
  • Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
  • Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths

