WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talks latest coronavirus numbers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, will be giving an update on the novel coronavirus.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports Thursday that there are 650 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths.
Health officials say that this brings the total amount of cases to 22,503 positive cases and 1,295 deaths.
In our viewing area:
- Fayette County: 34 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 101 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 145 cases, 14 deaths
- Ohio County: Six cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 98 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths
