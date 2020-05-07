Woman charged with OVI in connection with crash that injured 2 Edgewood High students

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - Fairfield police say a woman has been charged in connection with a crash early Wednesday morning that injured two Edgewood High School students.
The two-vehicle crash happened just after 3 a.m. at Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.
Caila Nagel and Savannah Schlueter, both sophomores at edgewood high, were seriously hurt in the crash are remain hospitalized.
Officer Day says Samantha Harvey, 51, of Hamilton, has been charged with OVI.
He says there may be additional charges but none have been added at this point.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.