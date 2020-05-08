Archdiocese of Cincinnati announces return of Masses — with list of precautions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Catholics in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati will soon be returning to mass, albeit with plenty of precautions in place.
According to the Archdiocese, public worship may begin Monday, May 25.

The restart comes in concert with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s ‘Responsible Restart Ohio Plan.'
“I must emphasize that this is not going to be ‘a return to normal,'" Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis M. Schnurr said. “Health and safety requirements and recommendations must continue to be followed. Among these are social distancing, the use of face masks and concern for the most vulnerable.”
Catholics remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, and those who are at-risk are encouraged to stay home. Those who still wish to participate in Mass and receive Holy Communion are advised to do so by attending other Masses throughout the week, which may be provided at the discretion of each parish.
Live-streaming of Masses and liturgies will continue.
Appropriate social distancing must be observed, the Archdiocese says.
Moreover pastors are to “creatively regulate the number of people in the church at one time, space people around the nave to ensure appropriate distancing, and — if possible — pre-register to gauge expected attendance."
The following guidelines will be observed:
- Water should be removed from baptism and holy water fonts;
- Gifts of bread and wine should be kept from public areas, brought directly from the credence table to the altar;
- No physical contact at the Our Father or Sign of Peace;
- Use of hand sanitizer by ministers of Holy Communion;
- No Holy Communion from the chalice by the faithful;
- Holy Communion on the tongue is strongly discouraged;
- Hymnals, misalettes and other materials should be removed from the pews, perhaps to be replaced by disposable worship aids or familiar gyms, songs, antiphons and acclamations;
- The faithful should be encouraged to wear a face mask;
- Ministers of Holy Communion may wear a face mask;
- Priest Celebrant is discouraged from wearing a face mask;
- Ensuring proper reverence, Mass should not be unnecessarily long;
- No collection baskets may be passed from hand to hand, collection points should be considered instead.
