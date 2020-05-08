2 charged with murder in Clifton Heights stabbing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two men are facing murder charges after a stabbing occurred in Clifton Heights Friday morning.
Officers arrested Guy Tyree, 22, and Nathan Tyree,20, for the death of 20-year-old, Lucas Smith.
The stabbing happened in the 2300 block of Chickasaw Street around 4:50 a.m., said police.
Officers say the Cincinnati Fire Department transported swift to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
It is unclear as to why the stabbing happened.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
