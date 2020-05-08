Cincinnati police investigate West Side shootings

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating two shootings on the city’s west side overnight.
A male was found shot in the abdomen near Sunshine and McHenry avenues about 11 p.m. Thursday, police said.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Shortly after, a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was found in the 5100 block of Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy.
Police said they believe he was shot somewhere near the Westwood shooting and the incidents may be connected.
Further details were not released.
