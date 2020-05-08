Coronavirus: Taste of Cincinnati delayed for 2nd time

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Taste of Cincinnati has been delayed for the second time in two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, it was was pushed from Memorial Day weekend to 4th of July weekend.
When organizers announced the latest delay Friday, they did not set another date.
“As we continue to monitor the Governor’s timeline and work closely with health and safety experts, it is in the best interest of our guests, partners and team members to shift focus to a later date for Taste of Cincinnati. We hope to be able to announce a new date as soon as possible. Thanks to all for your continued support,” said Cynthia Oxley, director of the event.
Social Saturdays with Taste of Cincinnati will continue each weekend with online cooking and cocktail demonstrations, celebrity appearances, brewery talks, live music and more, she said.
Social Saturdays encourages all to order carry out, drive thru and delivery from favorite restaurants with an emphasis on the weekly food-inspired theme.
The theme for this Saturday, May 9, is “Mum, Yum, and Dim Sum,” celebrating mothers and Asian Cuisine in the Cincinnati region.
Taste of Cincinnati, held on Fifth Street in Downtown Cincinnati, is free and open to the public.
The nation’s longest running free culinary arts festival is traditionally held Memorial Day weekend.
Restaurant and food truck applications continue to be accepted for Taste of Cincinnati.
