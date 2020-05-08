Dearborn County to provide indoor COVID-19 testing

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -Dearborn County will now have an indoor COVID-19 testing site in Lawrenceburg thanks to Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the Lawrenceburg City Council.
The county was chosen by the Division of Emergency Preparedness- a part of the Public Health Protection & Laboratory Commission at The Indiana State Department of Health.
Testing will take place starting Wednesday at the Lawrenceburg Community Center and run through June 5.
Patients must:
- Be symptomatic or close contact of a COVID-19 positive patient or
- Work or be in close contact with an at-risk population
- Be Indiana residents
Insurance information will be collected.
To make an appointment, patients must make an appointment online or call (888) 634-1116.
Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
