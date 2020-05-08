Dearborn County to provide indoor COVID-19 testing

Dearborn County to provide indoor COVID-19 testing
Dearborn County will provide indoor COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday. (Source: Pixabay)
By Natalya Daoud | May 8, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 12:37 PM

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -Dearborn County will now have an indoor COVID-19 testing site in Lawrenceburg thanks to Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the Lawrenceburg City Council.

The county was chosen by the Division of Emergency Preparedness- a part of the Public Health Protection & Laboratory Commission at The Indiana State Department of Health.

Testing will take place starting Wednesday at the Lawrenceburg Community Center and run through June 5.

Patients must:

  • Be symptomatic or close contact of a COVID-19 positive patient or
  • Work or be in close contact with an at-risk population
  • Be Indiana residents

Insurance information will be collected.

To make an appointment, patients must make an appointment online or call (888) 634-1116.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.