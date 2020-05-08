DeWine vows veto: Plan to limit Ohio’s top health official would be ‘chaos’ if passed into law

COLUMBUS (FOX19 NOW) - A plan to strip power from Ohio’s top health official appears doomed, at least for now.
Gov. Mike DeWine firmly said Thursday he will veto any bill that lands on his desk with amendments passed by Republican House members limiting stay-at-home orders to 14 days.
The legislation also prevents Dr. Amy Acton from extending orders without approval of a legislative panel. Anyone could sue over the order without having to prove they’ve been irreparably harmed.
Lawmakers also lowered the penalties for violating the orders. Now it’s a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine. The legislation makes it a minor misdemeanor with reduced fine.
“We are in the middle of an emergency, an emergency that we have not faced for 102 years. So I just don’t understand why anyone would think that this is a great time to be changing the law, to be taking away the power of the executive branch to protect people," DeWine said during his daily news conference in Columbus Thursday.
“Health concerns are historically something that the executive branch of the governor’s office deals with. As long as I am governor, I intend to follow my oath and to take care of those problems. Any bill or any attempt that gets in the way of our ability to protect the people of the state of Ohio is a bill that I will be forced to veto to protect the people of the state of Ohio.”
On March 23, Acton imposed a statewide stay-at-home order to try to curtail the spread of coronavirus amid the current global pandemic.
Last week, as that order was about to expire, Acton issued an extended version of that order in a new one called “Stay Safe Ohio” until May 29 with exceptions for businesses to reopen.
Both orders continue to keep closed some businesses and all schools and daycares and limit public gatherings.
While it allows for many businesses to begin to reopen, it kept others like dine-in restaurants and hair salons and gyms closed.
That upset House Republicans, led by Speaker Larry Householder, who already had been critical of DeWine’s administration and Acton’s orders.
Now they contend the impacts of the coronavirus no longer can justify the damage to the economy and as the state’s elected officials representing voters, they want a say in how and when Ohio reopens.
Ohio Revised Code 3701.13 is a little used, 1908 state law, that grants the state’s health director with broad authority to issue sweeping orders. Unlike many state agency rules, these orders are not subject to legislative oversight - but GOP lawmakers say they should be.
DeWine, however, said Thursday legislators have updated the law in recent years and the actions he and his administration have taken have been highly successful and the state is now in a position to open only because of those actions.
“If we had not taken those actions, we would not be in a position to move forward. The nature of a health emergency is to take quick action. What this bill would do would strip the governor the ability to take this quick action,” he said.
DeWine also said the bill also is not workable even if you would support it because it would allow anybody in the state to sue without giving a court a standard to file, resulting in “chaos.”
“Anybody could file a suit and we could be in any court and we would have court deciding these health issues and we could have dueling courts at the same time. And if we issue orders to reopen - here’s the great irony - as we issue orders to reopen if somebody doesn’t like it, they could take that to court as well," he said.
“So this bill, if ever were to became law, it would be nothing but chaos. I don’t quite understand it. We have a lot of things to deal with in Ohio. We’re in the middle of a crisis. We have a budget that we are trying to balance, so many, many things that we need to do. I guess that I just don’t quite understand it.”
All House Democrats voted against and decried the House plan, which was attached last minute to a Senate bill in Wednesday’s State and Local Government Committee meeting without advance notice or any public testimony.
"During a crisis where time is of the essence, this amendment flies in the face of reason. This entire bill flies in the face of public health. It is bad policy,” said State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati. "It was not transparent for legislators, the Department of Health or the public whose lives will be most endangered by this change.”
Ohio’s Senate would have the first chance to consider the plan next week.
But the looming governor’s veto will definitely impact them as they consider it - and it's not clear when that will be.
Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina tells FOX19 NOW the chamber would consider anything the House passed and stressed that he has been “very protective of the legislative prerogative.”
But given DeWine’s veto and the House not passing their plan with enough votes to override that, Obhof said he was not sure taking up the legislation should be a priority next week.
“Our focus in the Senate has been on reopening the economy and getting Ohio back to work," Obhof tells FOX19 NOW. “Should we be having that fight next week when the governor already said he would veto this?”
Plus, he said, the House plan passed without an emergency clause, meaning it wouldn’t take effect for 90 days even if, by some unforeseen event, DeWine signed it.
“The soonest it would take effect would be August,” Obhof said.
And, like DeWine, he has concerns with the language of the litigation portion in the House plan.
“It’s basically a reverse tort reform where they are essentially getting rid of the normal requirements for people to file lawsuits and making it much easier for a plaintiff’s lawyer," Obhof said. “It’s basically a plaintiff lawyer’s dream.”
The Senate president said he also agrees the governor’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has put Ohio’s economy in better position than other Midwest states to quickly rebound.
DeWine, he said, has been careful not to interfere with constitutional rights and done things like ordered churches closed.
But Obhoff said thinks there is a need for the General Assembly to discuss and explore possibly updating the state law granting the state’s health director broad authority to issue sweeping orders.
“I’ve said for a while now we need to revisit that statute,” he said. “I think we could have a discussion about what responsibility and authority each branch of government has and I’ve had some discussions with the House Speaker on this. I think there are legitimate questions we need to address about what the proper scope of that authority should be, or if we need additional authority on that or additional protections on people’s rights."
“Regardless of how you come down on that question, it doesn’t answer the more important questions, the more fundamental questions, the first one about underlying emergency powers and whether they are too broad and if they need to be restricted and if there needs to be additional restrictions built in there.”
We asked Obhof about how he felt about the GOP lawmakers tacking their amendments at the last minute onto a senate bill that he introduced last year to curb regulations in the state. It is one the Senate already passed, the House had not and then DeWine approved most of the provisions in the 2019 biannual budget bill.
“Almost all of Senate Bill 1 is already law, so it was a curious vehicle for any additional amendments," Obhoff said. “To the best of my knowledge, no senators saw the language until just before it was added to the committee."
