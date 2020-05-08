FREEZE WARNING SATURDAY MORNING, some locations in the middle 20s at sunrise

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area for Saturday morning.
Abundant moisture in the soil from today’s rain, the arrival of cold air, a clearing sky and diminishing winds will all add to the degree of cold. Frost will be heavy and widespread and most areas will be colder than freezing. Rural valleys may see low 20s around sunrise.
Sunday will start off chilly and increasing cloudiness will bring showers during the late afternoon. The showers end Monday with the chance for a few flakes of wet snow in areas north of the city.
The weather stay dry with a warm up and high temperatures - still colder than normal - but into the low 60s Wednesday.
