Hamilton County reports 100 coronavirus deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported seven additional deaths in Hamilton County on Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,664 and the death count has reached 100.
Cincinnati has 669 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.
With Ohio beginning to reopen, on Friday, Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann and Commissioner Denise Driehaus discussed a new program to help small businesses in Hamilton County.
Driehaus said starting next week, small businesses will be able to apply for forgivable loans for up to $10,000 per business. The goal is to help small businesses that didn’t get federal assistance.
It will be available using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced reopening plans for the state’s restaurants and salons Thursday.
Hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can open on May 15.
For bars and restaurants, outside dining will begin on May 15 and inside dining on May 21.
