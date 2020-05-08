Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavs are taking a cautious first step back to NBA normalcy. They are one of a handful of teams planning to reopen their training facilities on Friday for individual player workouts as states ease social-distancing guidelines implemented during the COVID-19 crisis. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team has worked with health officials to ensure players and coaches are safe. Bickerstaff said the league has advised coaches to wear masks and gloves. The team will also take the temperatures of anyone before they are allowed to enter the building. Bickerstaff remains hopeful the Cavs will be able to resume their season.
UNDATED (AP) — Andy Dalton essentially says a season of backing up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is halftime of his career. The 32-year-old former Cincinnati starter doesn't expect to play as the insurance policy for a two-time Pro Bowler who hasn't missed a game in his first four seasons. Dalton also doesn't think his days as a No. 1 quarterback in the NFL are over. The Bengals released him to clear the way for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to lead the franchise. Dalton believes a better market for quarterbacks will help him next offseason.