Fatal crash shuts down I-75 northbound near Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a serious car crash on Interstate-75 in Bond Hill.
District 5 officers have confirmed the crash resulted in a fatality.
The crash is located on northbound I-75 between the Norwood Lateral/SR562 and Paddock Road.
Police say the interstate could be closed for an extended period of time.
ODOT cameras show CPD diverting northbound traffic onto the Norwood Lateral.
No information about he victim or the cause of the accident has been provided.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
