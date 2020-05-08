Indiana’s COVID-19 daily death toll declines

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported that there are 13 total daily reported deaths since Thursday- a 14 person decrease since Wednesday.
Health officials say this is the lowest amount that it has been since March.
As of Thursday, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases there are total daily cases 664-a 178 case decrease since Tuesday.
Health officials say that there are a total of 23,146 positive cases in the state and 1,328 total deaths.
In our viewing area:
- Fayette County: 34 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 107 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 146 cases, 13 deaths
- Ohio County: Seven cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 98 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths
Health officials announced Friday that Dearborn County will have an indoor testing facility at the Lawrenceburg Community Center. The testing will start Wednesday and run through June 5.
The State Department of Health announced Thursday that the state received $10.7 million in grant funds to 62 communities throughout the state.
In our viewing area, Union County is using the funds to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for the first responders and COVID-19 testing to their residents, said Lt. Governor Crouch.
Lt. Governor Crouch says that 20 percent of the county is 65 years and older and that it is vital that rapid testing is available for them.
