Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear sets date to reopen restaurants for dine-in service
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a plan to reopen Kentucky's restaurants to limited dine-in service later this month. Beshear announced the next phase of business reopenings Thursday. The plan also includes movie theaters, fitness centers, child care centers, campgrounds and some youth sports. Under the plan, restaurants will reopen dining rooms starting May 22 at 33% capacity. Restaurants will be allowed to offer unlimited outdoor seating if they meet spacing guidelines. The governor says he hopes to gradually raise dine-in capacity inside restaurants. He referred to the plan as the “best compromise” to promote public health.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-UNEMPLOYMENT
Roughly 80,000 more Kentuckians seek jobless assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — About 80,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's down from the prior week but shows economic disruption from the coronavirus continues to spread. The U.S. Labor Department reported the figures Thursday. The report shows the number of Kentuckians filing for jobless assistance last week was down about 11,000 from the prior week. The number of laid-off Kentucky workers seeking jobless assistance in the past seven weeks is approaching 700,000. That's about one-third of the state’s civilian workforce. Gov. Andy Beshear has started rolling out plans to gradually reopen businesses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMOKY MOUNTAINS
Smoky Mountains National Park to reopen over weekend
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is set to reopen on Saturday, becoming one of the biggest federal attractions to reopen amid the national lockdown prompted by the coronavirus crisis. The nation’s most visited national park has been closed since late March in response to the pandemic. The park says some of its most popular trails will remain off limits for now. It says new safety measures will be implemented in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Most national parks remain closed, though Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah and the Everglades National Park in Florida have also announced phased reopenings.
109TH BIRTHDAY-PARADE
Kentucky woman's 109th birthday celebrated with parade
KUTTAWA, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman celebrated her 109th birthday by watching fire trucks, community leaders and loved ones drive by her retirement home as part of a parade. Kuttawa resident Ruth Evelyn Harrington watched on Wednesday as drivers held signs to celebrate her birthday. Harrington was born on a Tennessee farm on May 6, 1911 but moved to Kentucky with her husband and in 1953 opened up a drive-in movie theater that still operates today. Harrington’s grandson John Harrington said his grandmother is definitely making plans for her 110th birthday.
JAIL-SEXUAL ABUSE SETTLEMENT
Female inmates settle lawsuit for $1.1M against former guard
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A group of women who were inmates in a Kentucky jail have reached a $1.1 million settlement against a former guard they accused of sexual abuse. The former guard, Jerome Perry, is serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in October on rape and sodomy charges. He worked at the LaRue County Detention Center. The former female inmates at the jail accused Perry of sexually abusing them over a period of seven months in 2018. They said in the lawsuit, which was settled in March, that other guards at the jail looked the other way while the abuse occurred.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS
Official: Schools should be flexible with start dates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education is asking school districts to be flexible as they plan calendars for the next school year. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown told superintendents during a webcast this week that they should plan for multiple scenarios. Brown said possibilities include an early start, possibly in July; a traditional start in August and a late start, possibly after Labor Day. He advised superintendents to ask school boards to approve multiple calendars and to be prepared to adapt depending on circumstances. He says the guidance would allow districts to make the best decision based on the number of coronavirus cases.