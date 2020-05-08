Men charged with murder in Clifton Heights stabbing released from jail

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two men facing murder charges in the stabbing of a 20-year-old early Friday morning are out of jail Friday night, according to a CPD source.
Photos taken by FOX19 NOW show Guy Tyree, 22, and Nathan Tyree, 20 leaving the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday evening.
Previously | 2 charged with murder in Clifton Heights stabbing
The men were arrested earlier Friday for the death of Lucas Smith. Police say the stabbing occurred in the 2300 block of Chickasaw Street around 4:50 a.m.
Smith was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he reportedly died.
Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger set each of the suspect’s bonds at 10 percent of $100,000, or $10,000, which they were able to pay.
The men are due back in court Saturday at 9 a.m.
Police have not said what led to the stabbing.
A source tells FOX19 NOW Smith may have been trying to get into the suspect’s apartment when the stabbing occurred.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
