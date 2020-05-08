Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.
The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period.
Meridian Bioscience expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $230 million to $236 million.
Meridian Bioscience shares have climbed 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.
